Ashfield playgroup launch coat collection to support families hit by 'rising cost of living' this winter

Kirkby Woodhouse Playgroup is located at The Acacia Centre and has been based there for a year.

The playgroup had to move from Kirkby Woodhouse Primary School due to their former community room temporarily used by nursery students after a flood at the school site.

Kirsty Evans, of the playgroup, said: “We have worked so hard building up playgroup after covid and did not want to give up on it.

“So, we relocated to our current venue and have been there a year.

“We now have to rely on our weekly raffle for fundraising to host brilliant events for the children. Before it was an added bonus.

“Our temporary venue is very good to us and provide tea and coffee included in what we pay for room hire.”

Since moving to the new venue, organisers at the playgroup have launched a winter coat collection scheme for the community.

Kirsty said: “As community groups have been so generous in supporting us these last few years, we felt it was time to give back.”

As part of the winter coat scheme, the playgroup will accept donations of coats until October 17 across the following venues.

Kirkby Woodhouse Primary School; The Acacia Centre; Back to Front Swimming in Kirkby; The Summit Centre; The Newstead Centre and Oceans of Fun in Hucknall.

Kirsty urged supporters to check opening times for each venue before donating.