The park will be showing the full ceremony on a big outdoor screen, followed by a screening of family favourite film, Paddington 2.

The free event will run from 10am to about 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as the coronation and film screenings, visitors will be able to shop with more than 45 market stalls including crafts, gifts, and foodie favourites from the annual Hucknall Food & Drink Festival, including Jamaican food from Back-a-Yard Cuisine, Blondie Brownie Bakes, vegan and gluten-free sweets from Bear and Bee Sweet Company, speciality cheese burgers, crepes and Asian street food from Shola and Spice.

Everyone is invited to Titchfield Park in Hucknall next month for the Ashfield King's coronation party

There will also be free face painting, and a walkabout prince and princess for families to enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robert Docherty, Ashfield Council executive director of place, said: “The King’s coronation is a true once-in-a-generation event and we are proud to offer residents a chance to celebrate this with the community

"So pack a picnic, or buy some treats from the abundance of market stalls, and head over to Titchfield Park in Hucknall to join the party.

“Last year the council hosted an array of excellent free events across the district that were attended by thousands of residents and this year we hope to exceed that success.”