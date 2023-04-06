News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
13 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Ashfield residents invited to Hucknall to celebrate King's coronation with party in the park

Everyone in Ashfield is invited to Titchfield Park in Hucknall on May 6 to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

By John Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 07:57 BST

The park will be showing the full ceremony on a big outdoor screen, followed by a screening of family favourite film, Paddington 2.

The free event will run from 10am to about 3pm.

As well as the coronation and film screenings, visitors will be able to shop with more than 45 market stalls including crafts, gifts, and foodie favourites from the annual Hucknall Food & Drink Festival, including Jamaican food from Back-a-Yard Cuisine, Blondie Brownie Bakes, vegan and gluten-free sweets from Bear and Bee Sweet Company, speciality cheese burgers, crepes and Asian street food from Shola and Spice.

Everyone is invited to Titchfield Park in Hucknall next month for the Ashfield King's coronation partyEveryone is invited to Titchfield Park in Hucknall next month for the Ashfield King's coronation party
Everyone is invited to Titchfield Park in Hucknall next month for the Ashfield King's coronation party
Most Popular

There will also be free face painting, and a walkabout prince and princess for families to enjoy.

Read More
Hucknall man to tackle charity Snowdon climb in full firefighter gear

Robert Docherty, Ashfield Council executive director of place, said: “The King’s coronation is a true once-in-a-generation event and we are proud to offer residents a chance to celebrate this with the community

"So pack a picnic, or buy some treats from the abundance of market stalls, and head over to Titchfield Park in Hucknall to join the party.

“Last year the council hosted an array of excellent free events across the district that were attended by thousands of residents and this year we hope to exceed that success.”

The coronation party is first council event of the summer and others planned include outdoor cinema at Selston Country Park on June 24, the second Ashfield Day in Sutton on August 5 and the Hucknall Food & Drink Festival on August 20.

Charles IIIAshfieldHucknall