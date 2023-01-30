Conservative politicians will put forward a motion to Ashfield Council’s full meeting on Thursday, February 2.

It will focus on two local soldiers – Rifleman Adrian Sheldon and Private Paul Sandford – who both died in the conflict and were born in the district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rifleman Adrian Sheldon.

Councillors say both are “sadly missed” by their regiments, communities and families and have called for streets to be named in their honour.

Coun Chris Baron, who represents Hucknall West, will present the motion, alongside fellow Conservative, Coun Phil Rostance.

They will say: “Rfn Sheldon died in Afghanistan in May 2009, after 10 years of military service. Justifiably, his family and his regiment will never forget him.

“Equally, Pte Sandford was killed in Afghanistan after military service with the Worcester and Sherwood Foresters. He too is still sadly missed.

“Paul was educated and lived in Hucknall all his life and followed the military route of joining the local regiment.

“Adrian lived in Kirkby all his short life, and they both gave their lives to safeguard the future of others from tyranny and dictatorship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Adrian’s final resting place is at Kingsway cemetery, and Paul’s final resting place is in Hucknall cemetery, with a plaque erected in St Mary’s Magdalene church in Hucknall.

“As former Hucknall and Kirkby residents, isn’t it time to honour their lives through the naming of a street after them?”

Councillors will discuss the suggestion during Thursday’s meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If supported, the authority would name streets after both men in a new development in the future, though the motion does not specify which housing plan could be used.

It follows Gedling Council progressing with a similar project to honour fallen soldiers in the borough.

The authority plans to rename streets at the new 44-home development off Longdale Lane, Ravenshead, in honour of fallen First and Second World War soldiers.

The council contacted the developer last year and suggested the names Allsebrooke and Hilkin be used.

Advertisement

Advertisement