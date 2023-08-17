Ashfield tastebuds are tingling as food & drink festival returns to Hucknall

The festival, organised by Ashfield Council celebrates the best food and drink producers in the East Midlands and beyond and takes place on Sunday, August 20 from 10am to 4pm.

This year, in addition to the incredible food and drink selection, visitors will be treated to live music from Inspire’s Red Hot Band, and a live cookery demonstration by a healthy eating chef.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s a huge variety of stalls on offer this year, with something to suit everyone’s tastes whether it’s Taiwanese and Vietnamese street food from Koala Kitchen, spicy curries from Shola and Spice, Colombo Street’s vibrant Sri Lankan food, authentic German bratwurst, currywurst, and pomme frites from The Sizzling Kitchen, or American-style hot pressed wraps and fries from Tasty States.

The Ashfield Food & Drink Festival returns to Hucknall this weekend. Photo: Submitted

Cheese-lovers will be able to sample offerings from British Food Box and Spicee who will both be stocked up with flavoured cheeses.

Fig Tree will be returning to the festival with their jams, marmalades, honey, and crackers that are a perfect match for any cheesy purchases.

For craft ale and beer lovers there’s bottled and canned beers by Hucknall’s own Lincoln Green Brewing Company, and Kimberley Craft Ales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hucknall’s Torkard Cider will also be back and Lazy Dog Distillery will be offering their hand-crafted British rum.

Sweet treats will be provided by, amongst others, Wawoo Mochi Donuts, the Sinfully Sweet Pastry Co, Paddington’s Waffle Station, Taartie’s sourdough donuts and luxury brownies, Outlaw Cookie Club, and Penny Lane Fudge

Vegans and vegetarians can also enjoy delicious food from plant-based Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired street food from Feast of the East, and veggie and vegan scotch eggs from Staffs Savoury Scotch Eggs.

Beanin Coffee will be providing fresh barista coffee and luxury hot chocolate, and visitors can also take home a personalised kitchen item thanks to Personalise-it-4-me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on the council, said “Ashfield Food & Drink Festival has grown to be one of our residents’ firm favourite events.

"We are extremely glad to bring this event back to Hucknall for the third year.

“This year’s festival line up is the biggest and most diverse yet so make sure you come down to Hucknall and support the traders.”

Full list of traders at the event:

Back-a-Yard Cuisine

Beanin Coffee

Blondie Brownie Bakes

Breeosh - The scandinavian Bakery

British Food Box

Brocklebys Pies

Castle-dining

Chilli Guys

Colombo Street

Cook It Up UK

De One Kitchen Ltd

Feast of the East

Feinkost

Fig Tree

Istanbull Grill

Kimberley Craft Ales

Koala Kitchen

Lazydog Distillery

Lincoln Green Brewing Co. Ltd

Lopiano

Mr Olive UK

Outlaw Cookie Club

Paddington’s Waffle Station

Penny Lane fudge

Personalise-it-4-Me

R&G Thai Curry Paste

Rotary Club

Rupert Mole

Samuels Catering

Shola & Spice

Spicee

Staffs Savoury Scotch Eggs

Taartie

Tasty States