Mandy Hinson, aged 59 from Sutton, says her 82-year-old mum Brenda Wilson, who suffers with dementia, is now a virtual prisoner inside her home in Huthwaite as she cannot go out alone for fear of being attacked by the cat.

Both Mandy and her mum have been attacked by the animal, diving at their legs and clawing, scratching and biting at them.

But while Mandy has recovered following a course of antibiotics and a tetanus jab, Brenda still needs to see a doctor twice a week to have her injuries dressed.

The cat regularly headbutts the cat flap at Brenda's house. Photo: Submitted

It has got to the stage now that Brenda cannot go out in her garden alone for fear the cat might attack again.

Mandy says she now at her wits’ end and has called Nottinghamshire Police, Ashfield Council and the RSPCA about the cat – but without success.

She said: “My mum now has a helper from the council’s social care team who says this is a safety aspect for her.

Mandy Hinson (right) and her mum Brenda Wilson have both been attacked by the cat. Photo: Submitted

“He said he would call people to help, but got back to me and said no-one was able to. I was hoping someone would be able to come and lay some traps or catch it.

“He thinks its rabid or something like that and has been mistreated at some point in its life to make it like is it, because it’s demonic.

“It gets into my mum’s garden and starts butting the catflap and it’s got to the point now that when we’re sitting in the garden, we can’t relax, we’re just watching the fence to see if it’s going to come over.

“My family and I have rung every organisation we can think of that would perhaps handle cats and none of them seem to want to help. We’re banging our heads against the wall.

Brenda still needs to see doctors weekly to have her injuries treated. Photo: Submitted

“We’ve had to put signs up in her house now warning not to go out on her own in case the cat’s there and it goes for her again.”

An RSPCA spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear about these ladies' problems with the cat.

“We are an animal welfare organisation and our limited resources are naturally targeted towards protecting animals.

“If there are concerns about the welfare of this feral cat, we advise people to contact our helpline on 0300 123 4999.”