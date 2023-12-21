Award-winning Hucknall care home makes over £400 for the residents fund

Buddleia House, on Croft Avenue, ran a Christmas fayre and festive light switch on at the dementia-focused care home, which was very well-received by residents, their families and the local community.

Over a few days, Buddleia House had a jam-packed festive calendar filled with activities with groups from the local community and shows put on by the staff.

The festivities began with a visit from the local childminding group, The Little Foxes, who regularly pop into the care home for intergenerational interactions with the residents and the chance to have breakfast with Santa and play games.

The staff then laid on a fantastic pantomime, performed by dressed up staff members, and rounded off with the Christmas Fayre and light switch on by Ashfield councillor, Dale Grounds. Residents and their relatives said the fayre was incredible, with a snow machine, craft stalls, and hot chocolate.

Buddleia House staff and Councillor Dale Grounds opening up the Christmas Fayre

The staff worked hard to make it enjoyable for the residents and its visitors, by making a lot of the props and costumes by hand. Councillor Dale Grounds said:

“It was an absolute privilege to attend Buddleia House again this year to open Santa’s Grotto and attend their Christmas Fayre. The atmosphere was amazing, and the residents were all having a fabulous time. It was fantastic to see so many from the community of Hucknall taking part. Ignite UK Chorus performed a spectacular carol service, they were absolutely fantastic and created a great festive atmosphere.”

“The care home is going to extreme lengths to make Christmas extra special for their residents, organising several activities for them and their families to take part in. All of the staff are passionate and caring and are truly making a difference!”

Rachel Squire, Registered Home Manager, said: “I feel so overwhelmed with the amount of effort made by the residents, staff and local community to provide such brilliant events leading up to Christmas. We are overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received over this festive period. Our residents have had a magical Christmas so far and we will continue the fun with the money received for the residents fund.”

Local children and their parents came to visit Santa

Buddleia House was one of the first care homes in the UK to adopt the Montessori approach to dementia care, which has proven to be very successful in Australia and Canada. It was carefully designed by Milford Care’s Montessori specialists which uses the best practice in care, food and nutrition, design and methods to engage residents in activity and help them find purpose in their day, feel a part of their community and be fulfilled.

Buddleia House was one of the first care homes in the UK to adopt the Montessori approach to dementia care, which has proven to be very successful in Australia and Canada. It was carefully designed by Milford Care's Montessori specialists which uses the best practice in care, food and nutrition, design and methods to engage residents in activity and help them find purpose in their day, feel a part of their community and be fulfilled.