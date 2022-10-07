Awards joy for Hucknall and Bulwell tram operator

During a gala event in London on October 5, Nottingham Express Transit (NET) was once again hailed as the Most Improved System by judges at the Global Light Rail Awards.

Also at the event, NET tram technical manager Laura Bartram was also highly commended in the Rising Star category, while NET was named as a finalist in the Technical Innovation (Rolling Stock) category.

Chris Wright, managing director, said: “Winning the Most Improved System award for the second time is a tremendous achievement and reflects the hard work of colleagues across the organisation to continuously improve both safety and the customer experience.

Chris Wright (far right) and members of the NET team receive the Most Improved System Award from Nicholas Owen (far left) at the Global Light Rail Awards.

The award, which NET last won in 2019, recognises a raft of initiatives over the past 12 months, including partnerships with the police and community groups to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

The operator of the system has also tested new speed management and driver vigilance technologies, successfully trialling safety modifications that include a system that can intervene should speed limits be exceeded.

Chris added: “We were delighted to be presented with one of the top awards against stiff competition from light rail systems across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, America and Australia, as it shows that Nottingham has a truly a world-class tram network.”

