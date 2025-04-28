Baby ducklings doing well at rescue centre after mother killed on Hucknall road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of little ducklings are being safely cared for at a Nottinghamshire animal rescue centre after their mother was killed by a van in Hucknall.

The 11 baby mallards were left orphaned after their mother was hit and killed on Annesley Road while the family was trying to cross the busy road.

Luckilly, one quick-thinking member of the public managed to gather the 11 orphaned ducklings together and took them to Brinsley Animal Rescue, where they are now being cared for.

Posting on their Facebook page, Brinsley Animal Rescue said: “In the past three days we have had four separate calls for mother ducklings killed on the road as they have tried to cross with their babies.

The ducklings are being cared for at Brinsley Animal Rescue. Photo: Brinsley Animal Rescue Facebook

"On one of these occasions a member of the public managed to catch 11 orphaned mallards in time.

"These are safe and doing well, as are the other two groups of ducklings now in our care.”

The incident is sadly not the first one in Hucknall recently to involve a mother duck being killed as she and her ducklings tried to cross the road.

Eight ducklings were left alone and defenceless when the mother was killed.

Luckily, another couple managed to gather them up and also brought them to the rescue centre where they are being cared for.

Brinsley Animal Rescie is a charity run entirely by volunteers.

For more information on how you can support the charity, or donate to it, call 01773 712999 or email [email protected]

Alternatiely, visit the website at brinsleyanimalrescue.org