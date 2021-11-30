Bakery chain wraps up festive cheer for Hucknall and Bulwell with special Christmas delivery van

The merry delivery van will be on the road delivering the bakeries’ famous mince pies and confectionary to all its stores in the East Midlands – including its outlets on High Street in Hucknall and Main Street in Bulwell.

The family-run firm also recently launched a new online delivering service.

Mike Holling, sales and marketing director, said: “Christmas is the most joyful season, and we really wanted to make people smile when they see the van out on the road.

The special festive-wrapped Birds merry van will be delivering to Hucknall and Bulwell this Christmas

“If our customers are struggling to get out, we now offer our online shopping service, so customers can get their treats ordered from the comfort of their own sofas, just in time for the Christmas season.