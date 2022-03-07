Bat-tastic Batmobile sweeps into Hucknall for new Batman movie event at the Arc Cinema

The caped crusader hit the road to Hucknall last week as the town’s Arc Cinema held a special opening night event for new movie The Batman.

By John Smith
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:10 pm

And taking centre stage was the iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie which was parked outside the High Street venue for Batman fans – and movie fans in general – to have a picture with.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager said: “The car was amazing, it almost brought a tear to my eye.

"Loads of people turned up, more than I expected.

The iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie came to Hucknall's Arc Cinema

"We feared it was going to lash it down with rain, especially when then skies darkened, but a bit of drizzle was all we got.

"I got myself a photo in the car too to go with the one I’ve got if me in the Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters.

"I just need to find an excuse to show Back to the Future now so I can get the DeLorean down here and then I’ll have the hat-trick!”

Cinema manager Mark Gallagher got the chance to sit the famous driver's seat
Cinema staff also posed with the car - along with Batman
Cinema boss Mark Gallagher with the car's famous owner
