Bat-tastic Batmobile sweeps into Hucknall for new Batman movie event at the Arc Cinema
The caped crusader hit the road to Hucknall last week as the town’s Arc Cinema held a special opening night event for new movie The Batman.
And taking centre stage was the iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie which was parked outside the High Street venue for Batman fans – and movie fans in general – to have a picture with.
Mark Gallagher, cinema manager said: “The car was amazing, it almost brought a tear to my eye.
"Loads of people turned up, more than I expected.
"We feared it was going to lash it down with rain, especially when then skies darkened, but a bit of drizzle was all we got.
"I got myself a photo in the car too to go with the one I’ve got if me in the Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters.
"I just need to find an excuse to show Back to the Future now so I can get the DeLorean down here and then I’ll have the hat-trick!”