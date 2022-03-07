Bat-tastic Batmobile sweeps into Hucknall for new Batman movie event at the Arc Cinema

And taking centre stage was the iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie which was parked outside the High Street venue for Batman fans – and movie fans in general – to have a picture with.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager said: “The car was amazing, it almost brought a tear to my eye.

"Loads of people turned up, more than I expected.

The iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie came to Hucknall's Arc Cinema

"We feared it was going to lash it down with rain, especially when then skies darkened, but a bit of drizzle was all we got.

"I got myself a photo in the car too to go with the one I’ve got if me in the Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters.

"I just need to find an excuse to show Back to the Future now so I can get the DeLorean down here and then I’ll have the hat-trick!”

Cinema manager Mark Gallagher got the chance to sit the famous driver's seat

Cinema staff also posed with the car - along with Batman