'Be reyt': 12 words and phrases you hear in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:03 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 10:02 BST
Here are a few words and phrases you hear in the Mansfield and Ashfield area…

We have a way with words; here are some of the most commonly used words and phrases in the area.

Can you think of any others?

It is not town, it is TAHN. Image: Retro - 1967 Sutton Lowe Street

1. Tahn

It is not town, it is TAHN. Image: Retro - 1967 Sutton Lowe Street Photo: Mansfield Chad

Photo Sales
Don’t worry, it will be alright. Ever heard this? If you tend to overthink and worry a lot, a good friend has probably said this phrase to comfort you during a crisis. Translation: It will be alright.

2. 'Be reyt'

Don’t worry, it will be alright. Ever heard this? If you tend to overthink and worry a lot, a good friend has probably said this phrase to comfort you during a crisis. Translation: It will be alright. Photo: Anne Shelley

Photo Sales
People from Nottinghamshire often greet each other with phrases like 'ey up me duck' or simply 'me duck'. The term 'duck' is believed to have originated from the Anglo-Saxon word 'ducas', which was used as a respectful form of address.

3. Ey up duck

People from Nottinghamshire often greet each other with phrases like 'ey up me duck' or simply 'me duck'. The term 'duck' is believed to have originated from the Anglo-Saxon word 'ducas', which was used as a respectful form of address. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Photo Sales
In Mansfield and Ashfield, there's no such thing as a bread roll - it's a cob!

4. Cob

In Mansfield and Ashfield, there's no such thing as a bread roll - it's a cob! Photo: Adobe Stock/Pamela D McAdams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfield
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice