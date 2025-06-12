We have a way with words; here are some of the most commonly used words and phrases in the area.
Can you think of any others?
1. Tahn
It is not town, it is TAHN. Image: Retro - 1967 Sutton Lowe Street Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. 'Be reyt'
Don’t worry, it will be alright. Ever heard this? If you tend to overthink and worry a lot, a good friend has probably said this phrase to comfort you during a crisis. Translation: It will be alright. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Ey up duck
People from Nottinghamshire often greet each other with phrases like 'ey up me duck' or simply 'me duck'. The term 'duck' is believed to have originated from the Anglo-Saxon word 'ducas', which was used as a respectful form of address. Photo: Phoebe Cox
4. Cob
In Mansfield and Ashfield, there's no such thing as a bread roll - it's a cob! Photo: Adobe Stock/Pamela D McAdams
