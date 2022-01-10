Some 26 oil paintings by the late Frank Wright (1928-2016) are included in Hansons Auctioneers’ Antiques and Collectors sale at Bishton Hall in Staffordshire on January 12.

They feature a mixture of peaceful countryside views, agricultural scenes, horses, farming animals, woodlands, meandering rivers and a life study.

Frank was born in Bulwell but spent the majority of his life in Mansfield and worked as a mining surveyor and planning engineer.

A collection of paintings by Bulwell-born artist Frank Wright are due to be auctioned off this week

However, his creative skills always shone brightly, according to Hansons’ valuer Faye Dodsley, who has catalogued his collection for auction.

She said: “Frank’s keen eye for detail enhanced his artistic skills enabling him to produce a multitude of wonderful drawings and oil paintings over the course of many years.

"He took inspiration from the countryside on his doorstep and created a broad range of compositions featuring rural scenes in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

“According to his wife Kathleen, his paintings touched many hearts as they highlighted the beauty of rivers and dales many people were familiar with.

“At the age of 50 Frank purchased his own art gallery and framing business and in 1988, due to the success of his work, he became a full-time artist.

"He received high acclaim and many of his paintings are held in private collections around the world.

“Sadly, Frank passed away at the age of 88 in 2016 and Kathleen has finally decided to part with her private collection of Frank’s work ahead of a house move.

"She thinks it’s a shame to have pieces he loved sitting in his studio when people could be enjoying and cherishing them in their homes.

“There are a number of agricultural compositions and landscapes which would look superb in any setting.

"Kathleen’s favourite paintings feature ducks and horses.”

The paintings are expected to make in excess of £4,000

To view them and the catalogue for the whole auction, visit www.hansonslive.co.uk or www.the-saleroom.com.