Best winter walks in the UK: Sherwood Forest named among top 10

Sherwood Forest has been named by researchers as one of the best woodland walks in the UK.

Sherwood Forest was included by outdoor equipment chain Go Outdoors in its list of the UK’s top 10 woodlands for walking this winter.

A visit to Sherwood Forest, as highlighted on the forest's website at visitsherwood.co.uk/explore-the-forest/, promises a magical experience for everyone – whether you're a daily dog walker, a morning jogger, or an adventurous spirit, young or old.

Nature enthusiasts and fans of Robin Hood alike will find an abundance of activities to enjoy.

Major Oak in Sherwood Forest. Photo by Phil Champion.

The forest offers a rich variety of group activities, seasonal events, and walking trails suitable for the whole family.

What to expect during a winter walk in Sherwood Forest: crisp air, the crunch of leaves underfoot, stunning views of ancient oak trees, and natural habitats for birds and insects.

Sherwood Forest as one of the best winter walks in the UK

Researchers compared factors including Google ratings, the number of Instagram posts and annual Google searches to create the top 10.

These criteria were then used to create an overall ‘woodland score’.

According to the research, Sherwood Forest is the most Googled forest in the UK, with 1,048,500 annual searches.

The research also found that there are 185,011 annual Instagram posts using the hashtag #SherwoodForest.

The forest, made famous for its ties to English folklore figure Robin Hood, was given an overall ‘woodland score’ of 7.82/10.

Here is the list of the UK’s top 10 woodlands

2. Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, 9.03

3. Tollymore Forest, County Down, Northern Ireland, 8.73

4. Thetford Forest, Suffolk & Norfolk, 8.12

4. Padley Gorge, Derbyshire, 8.12

6. Epping Forest, Essex, 8.04

7. Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire, 7.82

8. Kielder Forest, Northumberland, 7.67

9. Ashdown Forest, East Sussex, 7.52

10. Macclesfield Forest, Cheshire, 7.06