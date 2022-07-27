Bestwood MVC joined by international music star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason for concert rehearsal

International music star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason joined Bestwood MVC for a rehearsal ahead of the choir's Platinum Concert which Jeneba will perform at

Jeneba, 19, will make a special guest appearance at the choir’s Platinum Concert, which is at the Albert Hall in Nottingham on Sunday, October 9 at 3pm.

Jeneba holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to the Royal College of Music, studying piano with Vanessa Latarche.

She was a keyboard category finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018, as well as the winner of the Murs du Son Prize at the Lagny-Sur-Marne International Piano Competition in France in 2014.

She was also named Nottingham Young Musician of the Year in 2013.

Jeneba has played numerous concerts in England, Wales, Paris and the Caribbean as a recital and concerto soloist and as a chamber musician.

Other highlights include recitals at Wigmore Hall, Draper’s Hall and the Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields.

This year Jeneba will also undertake tours of Australia, New Zealand, USA, Antigua and Barbuda with the rest of the famous and extremely talented Kanneh-Mason family.