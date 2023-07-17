Bestwood Village man to spend four weeks walking around parks to raise money for charity

Ian West, will walk around Hucknall’s Titchfield Park, Bulwell Hall Park, Bestwood County Park and Nottingham’s Vernon Park five days a week, 11 hours a day, for four weeks, starting on Monday, July 17.

He will be raising money for sight loss charity Guide Dogs, as his brother has macular degeneration, as well as The Pythian Club and Complete Puzzle.

Ian hopes to raise £1,000, with 60 per cent for Guide Dogs, and 20 per cent each to the other causes.

Ian West at Bulwell Hall Park. (Photo by: Ian West)

Ian said: “Everybody has done Snowdon or walked from Land’s End to John O’Groats, I wanted to do something different.

“I also wanted to keep it in Nottingham, rather than going around the UK, so I thought why not do a walking challenge in the Nottingham parks.

“I’m really excited about taking on this new challenge.

“It’s only walking for four weeks, it’s not hard work really.

Ian West at Bestwood Country Park. (Photo by: Ian West)

“The hard work is getting people to donate.”

Ian has invited local sports stars and celebrities to accompany him on his walk and says anyone is welcome to join him during his four-week challenge.

He said: “We can get out there, raise money for charity and put the world to rights.”

Ian West at Vernon Park. (Photo by: Ian West)

Ian has named two guide dog puppies, Banjo and Albie, via Guide Dogs’ Name a Puppy scheme, and hopes to raise enough money to name a third pup.

He has previously walked to every Premier League football club across the country and the entire coast of Britain to raise money for charity.

Nichola Bonsall, Guide Dogs community fundraising relationship manager for Nottingham, said: “Ian is an amazing fundraiser, who is always coming up with unique challenges to help us raise vital funds for our services.

“It costs about £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and, as a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our life-changing services running.

Ian West at Titchfield Park in Hucknall. (Photo by: Ian West)

“We wish Ian the best of luck with his ‘Four Park Challenge’ and look forward to cheering him over the finish line in four weeks’ time.”