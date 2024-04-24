Bestwood Village man's first London Marathon raises nearly £3,000 for Guide Dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And Lee Maddock, aged 53, was left feeling even more elated by the experience with the news he has so far raised almost £3,000 for the Guide Dogs charity.

He said: "I’ve never done a marathon before but we wanted to do something to support Guide Dogs.

"We’ve been up to the Guide Dogs centre a number of times just to see the dogs there and I just thought it was a really good cause and I wanted to help them.

Lee Maddock with family and supporters from Guide Dogs. Photo: Submitted

"The marathon, as an event, I thought as a 53-year-old, I wish I’d done it when I was 23.

“It was brilliant, the day was amazing, the crowd was amazing, the run was great and I can’t fault any of it.

"I was a bit sore the days after, but the crowds and the event itself was just incredible and it was definitely well worth doing and I say that as not a a very good runner.

"The training started last September and I had a lot of help from people which was great because the weather was pretty grim over winter and that made it even harder.

"And even standing on the start line, you’re thinking ‘I’m never going to be able to do this, no chance’, but the crowd and everyone else just gets you through.”

Having done one, Lee admits he won’t be rushing back to do another – but is not completely ruling out another go in the future.

He said: “It’s funny, at the finish you say ‘I’m never doing that ever again’ and the day after was horrible, I really ached and felt sore, but then then day after that I felt fine and you think ‘perhaps I could do that again’, so never say never.”

And any potential pain has been eased by the fact Lee has helped Guide Dogs with a handsome sum raised.