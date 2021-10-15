Bid for cycle path on 'death trap' road that links Hucknall and Watnall

Brinsley, Greasley and Watnall councillor Elizabeth Williamson and Hucknall counterpart Coun John Wilmott are working together on the project for the 60mph Long Lane.

The road has been described by the Independent county councillors and cyclists as an ‘accident waiting to happen’.

Coun Wilmott raised the issue in a meeting of Nottinghamshire County Council’s transport and environment committee.

The 60mph Long Lane links Hucknall with Watnall (Google Street View)

This was just weeks after Coun Williamson raised the same issue in an impassioned speech to the full council at County Hall. Both councillors say a cycle lane will save lives.

The county council is currently consulting on a number of ‘Active Travel’ schemes to encourage residents to leave their cars at home and walk and cycle. This includes installing a number of cycle lanes across the county.

Coun Wilmott told the committee: “I support anything to encourage residents to leave their cars at home and walk and cycle.

"Coun Williamson raised the urgent need for a cycle lane between the mini-roundabout in Hucknall down Long Lane to Watnall and the extreme dangers faced by cyclists.

"She has asked me to seek an assurance that a cycle lane will be considered here as she called for in full council if there is to be a third tranche of the Active Travel Fund as using this road into Hucknall for cyclists is untenable and they put their lives into their own hands.”

With the county council considering the request, Coun Williamson said: “I’d like to thank John for bringing this up on behalf of all local cyclists.

"The journey along Long Lane from Main Road in Watnall to Hucknall is a death trap for cyclists with no cycle lane.

"Residents from Watnall, Greasley and places like Beauvale and Moorgreen tell me that the route into Ashfield and beyond is a nightmare – with no cycle lane until you get into Hucknall.