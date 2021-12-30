Plans are afoot for a huge celebration to mark the park’s huge contribution to Hucknall life.

In preparation, the council has invested in brand new play facilities at the green flag award-winning park.

Work has also been completed on a new £300,000 flood prevention scheme as well as significant improvements to the war memorial.

Coun Lee Waters and his son Alexander at the park

In 1914, in honour of his 25th anniversary and the 21st birthday of his son, the Marquis of Titchfield, the Duke of Portland, gave 11 acres of land to the town of Hucknall.

Another 13 acres were added by the Hucknall Miners Welfare Committee, funded by a coal tax.

The opening of the park was held up by the outbreak of the First World War but the Marquis finally conducted the opening ceremony in July 1922.

Now, Hucknall councillors are planning a series of events to mark the park’s centenary this July and are asking for ideas from Hucknall residents to help mark the occasion.

Suggestions so far include a celebratory concert to cater for the young and old, outdoor cinema events, sports events, an exhibition of old photos as well as a memorial to commemorate the landmark day.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), said: “Titchfield Park was the first park I ever played in and I have many, many happy memories of this wonderful part of Hucknall.

"During successive Covid lockdowns, the popularity of the park rocketed and this has continued.

“The 100th anniversary is a unique opportunity to celebrate the vast contribution our amazing park has played to life in Hucknall.”

Fellow Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who lives right next to the park, said, “My wife and I chose to live close to this wonderful park for our son Alexander.

"He now prefers the park to home – we often visit twice a day.

"It’s been amazing to see the improvements as they happen.