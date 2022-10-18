Bonfire Night event at Forest Recreation Ground cancelled as cost-of-living pressures hit council budgets

The popular annual event, organised in partnership with the Bulwell-based Mellors Group, was due to be staged at its regular home of the Forest Recreation Ground on Saturday, November 5.

It would have been the first time in three years it had gone ahead having had to to be cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.

However, like most councils around the country, the Labour-run city council is facing huge budget difficulties which have been exacerbated by rising inflation, energy costs and other pressures.

The free event was being funded by the council and Mellors Group.

Cancelling it is just one of the difficult decisions the council is having to make as it faces a growing budget gap next year due to the impact of the prevailing economic conditions.

However, other events can still go ahead in Nottingham, including this year’s Winter Wonderland attraction which is also staged by Mellors Group at no cost to local taxpayers.

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning at the council, said: “We know the Bonfire Night event at The Forest is really popular with many people and we were so keen to run it this year after two years away due to Covid.

“We are not happy that the event has had to be cancelled again.

"Unfortunately, it’s one of the difficult decisions we had to take as we face increases in energy and prices in the broader economy.

"We were, however, really pleased to have had an extended 10-day Goose Fair which brought a lot of enjoyment to Nottingham families.

"The much anticipated Christmas market will also be going ahead at no cost to the taxpayer.”

James Mellors, of the Mellors Group, said: “I understand the council’s position on this and I’m fully in support of them cancelling it for this year.

"It feels such a shame after doing this for over 30 years but these things have to be done under the present climate.