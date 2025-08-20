Book in to help town's Tesco store support Hucknall charities

Tesco is calling on Hucknall residents to help it support local charities and organisations by getting involved in its book scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store on Ashgate Road has a bookshelf where customers can bring in books they no longer want and take another book and leave a donation.

And since May, Hucknall Tesco’s community champion Hayley Briggs has been donating the money made each month to a different local group or cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May it was litter-picking group The wombles, who wanted help to buy equipment.

Jan Lees, of Hope Lea Project, receiving their donation from Hayley Briggs. Photo: Submitted

The book shelf raised £276.93, whichTesco rounded up to £300.

In June, shoppers raised £191.97 for Hucknall Flight Test Museum, which Tesco then rounded up to £250.

And in July, £235.55 was raised for The Hope Lea Project, which Tesco rounded up to £250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Hayley wants to spread the word about the bookshelf to the local community and encourage more people to bring in books they don’t want and swap them for a new one off the shelf and make a donation so she and Tesco can help more local groups.

Hayley Briggs hands over Tesco's donation to Alan Spray, chairman of the Hucknall Flight Test Museum. Photo: Submitted

She said: “Someone asked us if we could start doing something like this because we heard another store was doing something similar and I thought it was a really good idea.

"I knew that The Wombles were asking people for money at the time back in May, so I reached out to them to see if they wanted to be the first charity to be supported by our bookshelf and it’s grown from there.

"All the groups we’ve helped so far have been really grateful for the money we’ve raised because it’s so hard for groups like these to get cash nowadays, so it’s quite good that we’re able to do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we want now is to get the word out there about this so more people will come and support the bookshelf project and we can help more local charities and groups as a result.

"People just need bring along a book they want to put on the shelf and they can make a donation and get another book and that money will be put towards helping a local group each month.”