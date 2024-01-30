Brand new Papplewick dog walking field is all ready to welcome it's first visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Farmer Ben Cundy, aged 21, was given permission last year to develop the area of land off Blidworth Waye, currently used for agriculture.

The secure new site, called Papplewick Paws Secure Dog Field, is an acre-and-a-half in size and it surrounded by two-metre high secure fencing with car parking provision and provision of a bin for collecting dog waste.

The new project was initially going to open this week but a slight delay on the arrival of some materials means it will now open on Monday, February 5.

And it seems local dog owners can’t wait to try the new facility out.

Ben said: “The response has been very, very good, to my suprise, I must admit.

"I knew it was going to go down well but I wasn’t quite expecting it to go down as well as it has.

"But people want a good space to exercise their dogs and this is a safe space, more importantly, and I think that’s why it’s hit off so well with people.

"There’s nothing around apart from the road next to it and there’s activities for the dogs in there too.

"There’s three large tractor tyres, some logs from tree that fell over and some agility poles.

"I’m going to build on that, as time goes on and get what people require.

"If they give me feedback and several say the same thing, then I’ll work on getting it.”

Currently, Ben will be charging owners £10 an hour for one dog and a further £2 for each extra dog after that.

He added: “That’s what we’re starting at and it might change down the line or we might keep it at that – it just depends on how much interest there is and how it goes.

“The proof will be in the pudding but at the moment, the interest is certainly there and you see that a lot of fields like this get set up and then just left, whereas I’ll be looking after this.”