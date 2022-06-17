Brave Hucknall folk take on 1,000 degree hot coals for charity fire walk

The event, at Hucknall Town FC, has been hailed as the most successful event ever by organisers – the mental health charity Muted.

More than 150 spectators headed down to the club as 30 participants – including Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents the town on both Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council – took the challenge, which is set to raise thousands of pounds.

The nervous participants received training on how to overcome the walk – on red hot embers up to around 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Coun Lee Waters takes his firey stroll across the red hot embers

To huge cheers, each person then went to the fire, removed their footwear and one by one walked the fiery walk.

The embers glowed red-hot and as the walk approached the embers were more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ian Hastings, from Muted, thanked residents and businesses for their backing.

He said, “This was our most successful fire walk so far.

Participants were given an inspiring pep talk as the flames heated up the coals ever more

"We’d like to thank the Hucknall community for getting behind us in huge numbers.

"It is truly inspiring for the charity to receive so much support at such a tough time for so many people.

"Our focus is on a subject that so many remain reluctant to talk about – so we’re pleased to raise awareness of mental health issues.

“We’d like to thank everyone that took part and supported us.

"We’d like to say a huge thanks to Coun Waters, Barrett Homes, L’Oreal, ITP Aero, Fidelius and of course, Hucknall Town.

"It’s literally amazing that so much positivity and support can be generated when a community joins together to help those in need.”

Coun Waters commented: “What an amazing night, what an amazing charity.

"I’ve got to admit, I was really nervous but we were showed that it is mind over matter.

"That is the ethos of Muted – who do so much to help those suffering from mental health.