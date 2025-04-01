Brave Hucknall lad and his family launch new fundraiser for brain tumours charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Hucknall boy and his family have a launched a new fundraising initiative to help support The Brain Tumour Charity.

Taylan Hart was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019 after he kept suffering severe epileptic seizures and the charity’s support has been vital to helping the family.

Back in 2021, Taylan and his family began doing fundraising to help support the charity so others like Taylan could also get the help they needed.

Back then, they undertook a 26-mile walk and now they are holding a special raffle which football fans – especially Nottingham Forest followers – will not want to miss as it is a chance to win a shirt signed by this all of this season’s Reds squad.

Hucknall lad Taylan Hart at Nottingham Forest's City Ground home. Photo: Taylan's Tackling Tumours Facebook

Posting on the Taylan’s Tackling Tumours Facebook page, Taylan’s mum Gemma said: “This June marks five years since we started our brain tumour journey.

“Taylan was asked to be a mascot at the Nottingham Forest vs Brighton game last month.

"However, at last minute the noise and crowd got too much and he got too overwhelmed.

"He did get to meet all the players though and have a tour of the stadium

“The Nottingham Forest Community Team have very kindly donated us a Forest home shirt signed by all the players to raffle.

"We intend to raise as much money as possible for the Brain Tumour charity as this is so close to our hearts.

"Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40.

"More than £700m is spent on cancer research in the UK every year, yet less than three per cent is spent on brain tumours

“The charity relies on fundraising and donation to keep trying to find a cure for this awful life-changing disease.”

Taylan and Gemma are selling tickets at £5 each or three for £10.

Each ticket is worth one number.

Gemma continued: “The winner will be announce live on Facebook using a number generator.

All money raised will be donated to The Brain Tumour Charity, a charity that has been part of our life for the past five years.

Winner will be announced on May 25 after the Forest v Chelsea game.

For details and to enter the draw, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574764790553