Holy Cross Primary Catholic Voluntary Academy (CVA) has received a £1,000 donation from Nottinghamshire builders Persimmon Homes’ community champions scheme, which donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK every month.

The primary school plans to install a wooden pod creating a peaceful place to support the school’s mental health and awareness support program.

Teresa Horden from the school, said: “Persimmon Homes’ donation is wonderful news for the school and pupils.

Holy Cross Primary School is creating a wellbeing retreat after receiving money from Persimmon Homes. Photo: Google

"Our Parents’ Friends Group has been actively fundraising for the new space and this donation has ensured it can happen much sooner than expected.

“The wooden pod will be called the Rainbow Retreat.

"We are aiming to create a peaceful space away from the hustle and bustle of school, providing a comfortable place for the pupils to express their concerns and needs to enable us to effectively support their development.”

The community champions scheme sees Persimmon Homes provide s financial support of up to £1,000 to two local charities or good causes, every month.

Ben Felton, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, added: “Community champions is all about supporting the local community.