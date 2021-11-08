Building site manager in Linby secures hat-trick of top industry awards

Gary Archer, 54, who works for Bellway’s East Midlands division, is one of just 26 site managers in the National House Building Council’s East region to achieve a Seal of Excellence in this year’s Pride in the Job Awards.

Gary is site manager at Sherwood Gate in Linby – a development of three, four and five-bedroom homes off Papplewick Lane.

The winning site managers were announced on Friday 8 October at the NHBC’s East regional awards ceremony at the Athena in Leicester.

Gary Archer has won a third straight award

The award recognises site managers who provide new homes of outstanding quality.

Gary said: “In all, I have won six Seal of Excellence Awards since I joined Bellway in 2014.

“I have not yet won a NHBC regional award during my time at Bellway but I know that with the support of the company and my team, which is always forthcoming, I will have a very strong chance of achieving that goal.

“This award is an accolade that is achieved by all of the team at Sherwood Gate rather than just me as an individual, so many thanks to all of them once again.”

Lee Wilkinson, construction director for Bellway East Midlands, added: “This year’s award also recognises that Sherwood Gate is a development where buyers can be guaranteed an exceptionally high standard of build and customer service.

"We are very lucky to have a site manager like Gary who is consistently at the top of his game.