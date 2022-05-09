The water park will be open from 11am to 4.30pm every day from now until September 4.

Youngsters and their families can come and enjoy a day of watery fun and splash around in the paddling pool.

The pool is a fun feature of the park and a great place for kids to cool off on a hot summer day.

The Bulwell Bogs water park and paddling pool is now open

The original pool at the park setting dates back more than 70 years to the 1940s.

The current set-up and water park feature was Nottingham's first water park for children.

It was officially opened in 2008 after costing £376,000 and taking four years to complete.