The water park will be open from 11am to 4.30pm every day from now until September 4.
Youngsters and their families can come and enjoy a day of watery fun and splash around in the paddling pool.
The pool is a fun feature of the park and a great place for kids to cool off on a hot summer day.
The original pool at the park setting dates back more than 70 years to the 1940s.
The current set-up and water park feature was Nottingham's first water park for children.
It was officially opened in 2008 after costing £376,000 and taking four years to complete.
The old paddling pool has been replaced with sprays, geysers and fountains on a timed programme, as well as visual, touch and sound stimulation features.