Bulwell business family helps bring seaside fun back for Nottinghamshire children

Mellors Group partnered with children’s charity The Toy Library to bring together the local children for a trip to the theme park to help raise community spirits.

The generous initiative featured a chauffeured coach ride for the 200 local children, which were filled with sweet treats and juices for them to enjoy, as well as a free meal and drink at Fantasy Island.

Sarah, one of the children who visited said: "It has been amazing!

Youngsters on the dodgems during the trip to Fantasy Island

"My favourite part of the day was making new friends and getting to go on all the tall and fast rides at Fantasy Island.”

With more than 30 outdoor and indoor rides at Fantasy Island, the day created memories galore for the group of little ones.

The children also got to catch a glimpse of the seaside, which is a stone’s throw away from Fantasy Island, something many of the children had never seen before.

James Mellors snr, owner of Mellors Group, said: “As our annual Nottingham Beach event was sadly cancelled last month, it was great to bring residents from the area to the seaside.

“As a family-run entertainment company, our biggest motivator is bringing happiness to children’s faces and providing them with amazing memories, but we understand this isn’t easy for families from less fortunate areas, so we wanted to gift them with a special day.

“I was honoured to meet all the visitors before they departed to Fantasy Island, and I personally stocked the coaches up with treats to make the journey even more enjoyable!”

Nottingham-based charity, The Toy Library, believes that every child benefits from belonging to a family and every family benefits from belonging to a community.