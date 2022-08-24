Bulwell care home and local church teaming up for coffee morning and fundraiser
Residents from Fairway View Care Home in Bulwell will be co-hosting a community coffee morning with Bulwell United Reformed Church next month
On Saturday, September 17, from 10.30am to 12noon, staff and residents from Fairway View will offer hot drinks and toasted tea cakes at the church.
They will also be holding a table-top sale, selling pre-loved and handmade items, crafted by the residents in the care home.
Fairway resident Beryl Bradley, 93, enjoyed crafting items to be sold at the church, including cross-stitch bookmarks and floral jars.
She said: “I’m really looking forward to the coffee morning, it will be fun working on one of the tables and having a chat with everyone.
"I’ll make sure people buy our jars!”
All money raised will help to source and purchase specialist resources, like sensory equipment and interactive screens.
"It will also provide additional opportunities for days out and trips away for the residents.
Rachel Squire, home manager at Fairway View, said: “We can’t wait to host our coffee morning with our friends from the Bulwell United Reformed Church.
"Our residents love to meet new people, and they’re really excited show people the beautiful things they’ve made.
‘Our residents love to try new things and visit new places, and the residents’ fund is essential to allow us to be able to give them those extra special experiences.”
For more information about the home, call 0115 9758770, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.