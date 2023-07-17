News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Bulwell care home bags donations for clothing charity

Staff at Fairway View Care Home in Bulwell have banded together to support the Sharewear Clothing Scheme.
By Terri KiddContributor
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:09 BST

The Nottingham-based scheme aims to offer clothing and bedding free-of-charge to people who cannot otherwise afford them.

Eager to offer their support to people in need, the staff at Fairway View Care Home, on Swale Close, Bulwell, collected clothing, coats, shoes, bedding and towels in order to donate them to the charity.

Sarah Barnes, home manager, said: “As a home, we are always looking for ways to give back to our community, who so often support us.

Staff at Fairway View care home in Bulwell have banded together to support the Sharewear Clothing Scheme in Nottingham. (Photo by: Ideal Carehomes)Staff at Fairway View care home in Bulwell have banded together to support the Sharewear Clothing Scheme in Nottingham. (Photo by: Ideal Carehomes)
Staff at Fairway View care home in Bulwell have banded together to support the Sharewear Clothing Scheme in Nottingham. (Photo by: Ideal Carehomes)
Most Popular

“We can’t bear the thought of people not being able to afford basic things like a coat for winter, so when we heard of the Sharewear Clothing Scheme, we were more than happy to help.”

In total, the team collected 12 bags of donations, which they handed over to the Sharewear Clothing Scheme Team.

Read More
'It's like North Korea' - opposition councillors claim they have been 'gagged' b...

A Sharewear spokeswoman said: “A big thank you to all the Fairway view staff for the donation – 2 bags full of clothes is amazing.

“There are so many people in need, and this is going to make such a difference in people’s lives.”

To find out more about life at Fairway View, call the home on 0115 975 8770, or email [email protected]

Fairway View is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes.

With 41 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Fairway View is proud to be rated as outstanding by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog.

Related topics:BulwellNottingham