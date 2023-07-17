The Nottingham-based scheme aims to offer clothing and bedding free-of-charge to people who cannot otherwise afford them.

Eager to offer their support to people in need, the staff at Fairway View Care Home, on Swale Close, Bulwell, collected clothing, coats, shoes, bedding and towels in order to donate them to the charity.

Sarah Barnes, home manager, said: “As a home, we are always looking for ways to give back to our community, who so often support us.

Staff at Fairway View care home in Bulwell have banded together to support the Sharewear Clothing Scheme in Nottingham. (Photo by: Ideal Carehomes)

“We can’t bear the thought of people not being able to afford basic things like a coat for winter, so when we heard of the Sharewear Clothing Scheme, we were more than happy to help.”

In total, the team collected 12 bags of donations, which they handed over to the Sharewear Clothing Scheme Team.

A Sharewear spokeswoman said: “A big thank you to all the Fairway view staff for the donation – 2 bags full of clothes is amazing.

“There are so many people in need, and this is going to make such a difference in people’s lives.”

To find out more about life at Fairway View, call the home on 0115 975 8770, or email [email protected]

Fairway View is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes.