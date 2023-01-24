Bulwell care home celebrates Chinese New Year
Staff and residents at Bulwell’s Hall Park Care Home welcomed in the Year of the Rabbit with a day of celebrations and activities.
Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions, lucky red envelopes were exchanged and the home was decorated with hanging red lanterns.
Residents learnt all about the traditions and superstitions of Chinese New Year and enjoyed an oriental feast for lunch, washed down with pots of Chinese tea.
Advertisement
Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “We had a brilliant day, the home looked absolutely wonderful decorated all in red and we had such fun finding out what animal we are, the associated traits and reading each other’s horoscopes.
“The residents loved watching videos of traditional lion and dragon dances too.”
Advertisement
One resident said: “I loved the music, the vibrant costumes and learning about the Chinese Zodiac animal traits. A person born in the Year of the Rabbit is said to be kind, confident and strong. I find it fascinating to learn all about different traditions.”
A Hall Park spokesman said: “Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.