Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions, lucky red envelopes were exchanged and the home was decorated with hanging red lanterns.

Residents learnt all about the traditions and superstitions of Chinese New Year and enjoyed an oriental feast for lunch, washed down with pots of Chinese tea.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “We had a brilliant day, the home looked absolutely wonderful decorated all in red and we had such fun finding out what animal we are, the associated traits and reading each other’s horoscopes.

Hall Park Care Home marked the Chinese New Year.

“The residents loved watching videos of traditional lion and dragon dances too.”

One resident said: “I loved the music, the vibrant costumes and learning about the Chinese Zodiac animal traits. A person born in the Year of the Rabbit is said to be kind, confident and strong. I find it fascinating to learn all about different traditions.”