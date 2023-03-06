Residents and the management of the Barchester Healthcare facility wanted to thank the staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Staff were treated to afternoon tea in the garden with live music, while the head chef had put together a spread of party food for everyone to enjoy.

Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.

Staff received a goodie bag and certificate from management.

Residents also gave thanks by giving handmade cards and handwritten letters to carers with a small gift of thanks for all they do.

Jodie Rakhra, general manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate appreciation day and thank our fantastic carers with a afternoon tea party.”

One resident said: “We’ve all had such a lovely time, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are Heaven sent.”