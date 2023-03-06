Bulwell care home celebrates employees with staff appreciation day
Residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell organised a staff appreciation day.
Residents and the management of the Barchester Healthcare facility wanted to thank the staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.
Staff were treated to afternoon tea in the garden with live music, while the head chef had put together a spread of party food for everyone to enjoy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.
Residents also gave thanks by giving handmade cards and handwritten letters to carers with a small gift of thanks for all they do.
All the staff received a goodie bag and a certificate from management as well.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jodie Rakhra, general manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate appreciation day and thank our fantastic carers with a afternoon tea party.”
One resident said: “We’ve all had such a lovely time, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are Heaven sent.”
Hall Park said its varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.