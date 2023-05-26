News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell care home celebrates international firefighters' day

Residents and staff at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell honoured their local firefighters by visiting their local fire crew at Stockhill Fire Station to thank the firefighters there for their service.
Published 26th May 2023, 21:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 21:18 BST
Staff and residents from Hall Park Care Home with the team from Stockhill Fire Station.
Staff and residents from Hall Park Care Home with the team from Stockhill Fire Station.

Coinciding with St Florian’s Day, international firefighters’ day is celebrated around the world.

St Florian, said to be one of the first commanding firefighters of a Roman battalion, saved many lives and is the patron saint of firefighters.

International firefighters’ day was created in 1999 after five firefighters died in a wildfire in Australia to highlight the sacrifices made by fire crews around the world who unite in the fight against fire.

Firefighters talk to the Hall Park residents and staff.
Firefighters talk to the Hall Park residents and staff.
Jodie Rakhra, Hall Park general manager, said: “Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, and even our forests, cities and towns, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all they do for us.

“We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”

One resident at the Squires Avenue home said: “I had the best time and learnt so much from this visit. I can’t imagine how terrifying it must be to go into a burning building to rescue someone, I think our fire crews are absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough for their service. They are all heroes in my eyes.”

Hall Park Care Home staff and residents listen to firefighters.
Hall Park Care Home staff and residents listen to firefighters.

Hall Park Care Home, which provides provides residential care, dementia care and respite care, is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

