Residents and staff made Jubilee-themed decorations and baked red, white and blue cakes and pastries with the help of the head chef in preparation for the celebrations.

Over the bank holiday weekend the home held a garden party with a barbecue and concert, as well as a live magic show, a Jubilee-themed quiz and a singalong to wartime classics.

The whole home came together to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II and reminisced about what she meant to each one of them.

Residents celebrating the Jubilee at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell

Jodie Rakhra, general manager at the home said: “We all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Jubilee, it has been such fun.

“Our staff and residents love the Queen and so they were all so excited to take part.

"It has been a real collaborative process, thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food.

"It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

One of the residents at the home said: “The Queen is an amazing lady, everyone wanted to get involved in the celebrations.

"It is remarkable to think she has been on the throne for 70 years, such an achievement.

"I can just about remember the Coronation, I was very small but I remember the street party we had then and this was just as much fun.