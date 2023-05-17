Bulwell care home Hosts Coronation Street/VE Day party and celebrates resident's milestone birthday

The event served as a fusion of cherished memories and celebration, while also honouring a resident’s birthday.

The event, brimming with nostalgic charm and jubilation, immersed attendees in a day filled with laughter, joy, and fabulous reminiscence.

But the festivities did not stop there! The care home community also united to honour the incredible Dave Arscott, a resident extraordinaire, on his 91st birthday.

Park House Care Home radiates joy as they celebrate a birthday amid a vibrant Coronation Street/VE Day party.

The care home's vibrant atmosphere buzzed with excitement as residents and staff embraced the spirit of Coronation Street and VE Day, paying homage to two iconic moments in history.

The surroundings were adorned with patriotic decorations, bunting, and memorabilia, evoking a sense of pride and nostalgia for the bygone era.

The highlight of the event was the birthday celebration honouring the beloved Dave, a cherished member of the Park House Care Home community.

Surrounded by his fellow residents, staff, and well-wishers, Dave was showered with love, heartfelt wishes, and a remarkable birthday cake fit for the occasion.

A home spokesman said: "Dave is so special to Park House because he lives with dementia. One of his main passions has always been music and dancing, he played many instruments throughout the years including a guitar and mouth organ. Despite living with dementia, his love for music and dancing has never changed. He brings smiles to the home and makes it a jubilant environment whenever there is music in the room. He had a particular love for Bob Marley music.”

