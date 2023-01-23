News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell care home invites community to open day

Staff, residents, relatives and the community came together at Bulwell’s Hall Park Care Home to enjoy an open day at the home.

By Alphy GeorgeContributor
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 8:37am

Hall Park hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including, live entertainment, games, arts and crafts sessions and more, which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Staff at Hall Park made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together.

Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as cold beers, burgers, chips, etc., prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Cup cakes at the open day.
One resident said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Jodie Rakhra, home manager, said: “Staff at Hall Park are dedicated to making sure the home is a hub of the local community and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

Bulwell