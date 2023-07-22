News you can trust since 1904
Bulwell care home invites community to open day

Bulwell’s Hall Park Care Home will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of tea and entertainment on Saturday, August 19, which is also the day of its summer fair.
By Natasha LindoContributor
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

Taking place between 10am and 4pm, guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s head chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Residents, visitors and staff will also be joined by a local entertainer who will have everyone smiling all afternoon, taking place in the surrounding gardens of the home.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

Hall Park Care Home, Squires Avenue, Bulwell. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)Hall Park Care Home, Squires Avenue, Bulwell. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)
“Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Hall Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Hall Park Care Home, Squires Avenue, Bulwell, is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides residential care and dementia care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Your invited to our Open Day Your invited to our Open Day
For more information, contact Jodie on 0115 975 8750, or email [email protected]

