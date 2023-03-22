Hall Park Care Home, on Squires Avenue in Bulwell, is holding the event on Saturday, April 15.Taking place from 10am until 4pm, the home said guests will be able to enjoy home-made cream cakes prepared by the home’s head chef, as well as having the chance to meet the staffing team and take a tour of the home.

There will be entertainment from 11am for residents and visitors and staff will also be joined by the Ladies Club for a special team quiz afternoon that will be taking place in the home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

Hall Park Care Home is hosting an open day.

“Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Hall Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.