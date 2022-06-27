Residents enjoyed homemade scones, as well as pies, pastries, cookies and cream cakes, all washed down with host of herbal and classic teas.

Jodie Rakhra general manager at the home said: “It is so lovely to be able to host events like these again now that we’re able to have visitors and entertainers back in our garden.

"The residents have loved having family and friends here today and who doesn’t love a cream tea?

Residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell tucked into homemade scones for National Cream Tea Day

One resident commented: “We’ve all had so much fun today and the cream tea was absolutely delicious.