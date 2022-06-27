Bulwell care home residents celebrate National Cream Tea Day

Staff and residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell brewed up a storm for National Cream Tea Day this month by hosting a tea party with live entertainment, a selection of baked treats and of course, lots of pots of tea.

By John Smith
Monday, 27th June 2022, 1:39 pm
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 1:39 pm

Residents enjoyed homemade scones, as well as pies, pastries, cookies and cream cakes, all washed down with host of herbal and classic teas.

Jodie Rakhra general manager at the home said: “It is so lovely to be able to host events like these again now that we’re able to have visitors and entertainers back in our garden.

"The residents have loved having family and friends here today and who doesn’t love a cream tea?

Residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell tucked into homemade scones for National Cream Tea Day

One resident commented: “We’ve all had so much fun today and the cream tea was absolutely delicious.

"It is so nice to be able to have visitors and entertainers, it really does feel like we’re getting back to normal.”

Read More

Read More
More than 5,000 part of Hucknall Facebook group to pass on unwanted items - from...
BulwellResidents