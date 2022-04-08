Those that wanted to explore creating their very own prose came together to write about life at Park House.

Joy was only too happy to provide guidance whilst Derek Marshall, the home’s very own resident poet, led a session putting together a very heartfelt poem creating collectively by residents at the home.

Nicola Curzon, activities coordinator at Park House said: “It was such a pleasure to welcome Joy into the home to offer up new experiences and activities for everyone.

Nicola Curzon (left), activities coordinator at Park House Care Home in Bulwell with local poet and friend Joy Rice

"It was great fun to take part and amazing to get expert tutoring on how to create our very own poem.”

The residents’ poem focuses on memories of childhood activities, special friends and cherished memories and friends made at Park House and was called Friendship Poem.

Friendship Poem

Friends are so very, very important to me.

I have collected so very many since I was three.

Riding my bike was my special childhood passion.

Now, all grown up, my nippy Austin Car is the fashion.

I go to Church, I like the stories and I just love to sing.

I have given my life to Jesus and all the joy that it brings.

Friends, back then, I collected a few.

Elsie and Joan were a very special two.

Newcastle brings back some memories to tell.

Perhaps no special friends, but acquaintances, so swell.

Dear friends at Church, they were certainly a plenty.

Susan was my best friend when we were both twenty.

Childhood memories of playing in our street.

Sharing sweets with other children I’d meet.

Going to the cinema was a very special joy.

Happily taking secret peeps at any good looking boy.

I found God early in my life, and to church I would go.

I was baptised early on, and Jesus I came to know.

You love Mum and Dad and your life back then was a joy.

My idea of clothes was different to theirs, I was called ‘tom boy’.

Plenty of friends I now have at Park House, I’m pleased to say.