Bulwell care home residents get dressed for success for Royal Ascot day

Residents and staff got together to watch the races, and also celebrated in a very Royal Ascot fashion by having a glass of fizz, a garden party with food, afternoon tea and taking part in a sweepstake, dressing up in Royal Ascot fashions, making and modelling fancy hats and placing pretend bets.

Jodie Rakhar, general manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating Royal Ascot, it is such a great event to watch and it is wonderful to see the crowds back again.

"We all had a little flutter between ourselves even though none of us has much of a clue about odds or form.”

Staff and residents donned their finery for a day at the races

One resident at the home commented: “I love Royal Ascot and seeing the Queen, the amazing hats and all the fantastic outfits.

"I haven’t got a clue about horse racing, I just choose the colours I like best.