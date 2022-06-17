Bulwell care home residents get dressed for success for Royal Ascot day

Residents and staff at Hall Park care home in Bulwell, Nottingham dressed to impress, donned their best hats, studied the form and had their bets at the ready for Royal Ascot.

By John Smith
Friday, 17th June 2022, 9:43 am

Residents and staff got together to watch the races, and also celebrated in a very Royal Ascot fashion by having a glass of fizz, a garden party with food, afternoon tea and taking part in a sweepstake, dressing up in Royal Ascot fashions, making and modelling fancy hats and placing pretend bets.

Jodie Rakhar, general manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating Royal Ascot, it is such a great event to watch and it is wonderful to see the crowds back again.

"We all had a little flutter between ourselves even though none of us has much of a clue about odds or form.”

Staff and residents donned their finery for a day at the races

One resident at the home commented: “I love Royal Ascot and seeing the Queen, the amazing hats and all the fantastic outfits.

"I haven’t got a clue about horse racing, I just choose the colours I like best.

Jodie added: "Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”

Read More

Read More
Bulwell care home residents thank 'heaven sent' carers and staff for all they do
ResidentsAscotBulwellNottinghamQueen