Cinco de Mayo is a national day which celebrates freedom and liberty in Mexico. It marks the date in 1862 when President Benito Juarez sent troops to face the invading French army who were marching towards Mexico City.

The day is hugely important in Mexico and is celebrated with parades, battle re-enactments, fireworks and parties around the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents and staff had so much fun celebrating the occasion with hitting a piñata, where one resident said she relished in it and felt she had released a lot of built up tension from hitting it, while one senior carer made everyone laugh with her kung fu kick to it.

A senior carer kung fu kicks the piñata.

After working up an appetite from hitting the piñata, everyone ate tortillas with a salsa dip washed down with Mexican beer Desperado, had a Mexican quiz and enjoyed a brilliant afternoon with Mariachi music.

Jodie Rakhra, Hall Park general manager, said: “We celebrate all cultures and religions and we try to mark as many cultural events as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Cinco de Mayo is a fantastic celebration and we at Hall Park love a party and will find excuse for a good old knees up. We all had so much fun decorating the home with Mexican flags and piñatas and dancing to the Mariachi music.”

All smiles at the Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

One resident said: “It is so wonderful to be able to mark occasions like this and to remember the history behind the date. I really enjoyed celebrating the day and learning how to dance the traditional Mexican dance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hall Park’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hall Park, on Squires Avenue, is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay care.