Overseen by the head chef, staff and residents whipped up a selection of different chocolate cakes from chocolate logs to cupcakes, chocolate fudge cake and even a Mississippi mud pie.

Once they had cooled, everyone got busy decorating with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, dolly mixture, edible stars and flowers to make some of the most fabulous cakes in town.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Chocolate Cake Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too – everyone loves chocolate cake and even better when there is a good excuse to eat it.”

Cake baking during National Chocolate cake day

One resident said: “I have always loved baking, it is so rewarding when a cake turns out well and chocolate cake has always been a family favourite. I have eaten so much delicious chocolate cake today, I think this has to be one of my favourite celebrations.”