Bulwell care home residents mark national chocolate cake day
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home in Bulwell had a fantastic time celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day on January 27 – surely one of the best days of the year.
Overseen by the head chef, staff and residents whipped up a selection of different chocolate cakes from chocolate logs to cupcakes, chocolate fudge cake and even a Mississippi mud pie.
Once they had cooled, everyone got busy decorating with icing, buttercream, marshmallows, dolly mixture, edible stars and flowers to make some of the most fabulous cakes in town.
Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Chocolate Cake Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too – everyone loves chocolate cake and even better when there is a good excuse to eat it.”
One resident said: “I have always loved baking, it is so rewarding when a cake turns out well and chocolate cake has always been a family favourite. I have eaten so much delicious chocolate cake today, I think this has to be one of my favourite celebrations.”
A home spokesman said: “Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.