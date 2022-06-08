Bulwell care home residents thank 'heaven sent' carers and staff for all they do

National Carers Week – which runs from June 6-12 – is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK.

The theme for this year is ‘making caring visible, valued and supported’ and to ‘shine a light on all those who work tirelessly behind the scenes to care for vulnerable people in our communities’.

Staff at Hall Park were treated a wonderful spread of party food, put together by the head chef, and family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.

Staff and carers at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell were thanked for their efforts as part of National Carers Week

Residents also thanked carers by giving them handmade cards and handwritten letters, along with small gifts of thanks for all that they do.

Jodie Rakhar, general manager at the home, said: “It was so wonderful to be able to celebrate carers week and thank our fantastic carers with a summer party in our garden, and to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends to join us.

"Everyone had such a fantastic day.”