Bulwell care home shines bright for Diwali celebrations
Residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell marked the start of the Hindu festival of Diwali, popularly known as the festival of lights, with a day of Indian-themed celebrations.
Residents helped with making colourful patterned rangoli and lighting small oil lamps, known as diyas, which are lit to signify the triumph of good over evil.
Diwali honours Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, the lamps help Lakshmi find her way into people’s homes.
Residents also enjoyed the Bollywood dance performance by the Sree varukool Dance School.
The home’s head chef also prepared traditional Indian dishes including a range of warming curries, spicy samosas, crispy bhajis and papadums with lime pickle and chutneys followed by traditional Indian sweets such as laddoo and barfi for the residents to enjoy.
One resident said: “I love all of the different cultural events that we celebrate here.
"I especially like the religious festivals from other cultures and sampling the wonderful food, it makes me feel like I am travelling abroad.”