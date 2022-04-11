Bulwell care home staff and residents do their bit to support Ukraine appeal

The care home organised the collection by appealing to the local community for everyday items, such as soft toys, baby food, nappies, sanitary products and incontinence items.

Heidi Duffy, activities co-ordinator at Fairway View, said: “Karyn, from Creative Paths, contacted us to ask if we would like to start a collection for the people of the Ukraine.

"As this is such an important cause, we jumped at the chance to help and started promoting the collection on our Facebook page.

Fairway View resident Mavis Wood with some of the items collected for the Ukraine appeal

“We managed to collect a bag full of soft toys and three big bags full of nappies and other products.

"Then, Karyn came to collect the donations and, the next day, they were shipped off to Ukraine.

"We are really pleased to be able to do something to contribute to a very desperate situation.”

Mavis Wood, 92, one of the residents, said: “I do hope that these teddies bring the children some comfort and put a smile on their faces.”

Karyn Stavert, founder and chief executive of Creative Paths, added: “We are so grateful to the staff and residents at Fairway View for helping us with our appeal for Ukraine.

"The community has been so generous and everything we have collected will really help Ukrainians who have had to flee their homes and are struggling to access everyday items.