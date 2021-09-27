Bulwell care-home worker lands 'star' award for efforts during pandemic

Alison Fry, who works at Fairway View on Swale Close in the town, was crowned ‘Support Star of the Year’ at the Ideal Care Awards.

Alison spent much of her time throughout the pandemic offering guidance, updates, and regular check-ins with residents’ friends and families, while also organising socially distanced visits and skype calls so loved ones could keep in touch.

The annual Ideal Care Awards were created in 2019 to recognise, reward and pay tribute to staff who go the extra mile in their roles.

Allison Fry (left), Support Star of the Year winner, with her award and Ideal Care’s regional director, Lisa Harding.

After a callout for nominations, the group received a record-breaking 1,200 entries across 14 categories, ranging from ‘Housekeeping Hero’ and ‘Resident Outstanding Contribution’ to ‘Home Manager’ and ‘Home of the Year’.

Judging days took place in July and finalists were invited to celebrate their achievements at a gala dinner at Casa Hotel in Chesterfield. The awards were hosted by Shaun Williamson, well-known for his role as Barry Evans in EastEnders.

Shaun entertained the finalists with stand-up comedy before announcing each category winner.

He said: “It was a real honour. The stories of each finalist were incredibly moving.”

Alison, said: “I am so thrilled. There were so many incredibly talented people within the category, so to have won makes me feel incredibly proud. Thank you to everybody who took the time to nominate me, it really means so much to me that my work brings such comfort and support to others.”

Fairway View manager, Gaynor Smart-McCann, said: “I am incredibly proud of Alison and her achievements, she is an extremely deserving winner. Alison is a valued member of our team, however, her work throughout the pandemic has been invaluable. Alison devoted herself to reassuring families, providing a listening ear and shoulder to cry on.”