Entitled 'Ladies For All Seasons', it is in the style of the famous 2003 film, Calendar Girls.

The members are shown stark naked albeit in tasteful poses with the aid of various props.

The calendar was launched during a show in the club concert room.

Club members held a special launch party for the calendar. Photo: John Wilmott

Tanya Palmer, who represents the month of June, had her photo for the calendar taken at Spring Farm, Trowell, and she is shown holding a hen named Beatrice.

She said: "Beatrice was a bit moody at the time.

"I think she had just laid an egg and might have had a sore bottom!"

Tanya stressed that all the club members had taken the fundraising to their hearts and been 'wonderfully supportive'.

The launch show was closely followed by a ladies' night, also in aid of the breast cancer appeal.

Both events attracted capacity attendances and bar takings for the two nights totalled just over £7,000.

Another event for the charity will be a Christmas show on Monday December 4, when there will be a presentation of the total raised.

One of the artists taking part will be Karen Christian, who is currently recovering from surgery for breast cancer.

Anyone who would like one of the calendars is asked to call at the club, which is on Highbury Road.