Bulwell councillor supports new website to help armed forces veterans in Nottingham

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark (Lab), who represents Bulwell Forest on Nottingham City Council, said the new website reaffirmed the county’s support for members of the armed forces.

The new site is a one-stop-shop to help army veterans from Nottingham to access support services and provides advice on a range of areas, including housing, employment, education or health concerns.

It’s launch comes ahead of national Armed Forces Day (tomorrow) Saturday and is available to access here.

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark is the city council's armed forces champion

Coun Campbell-Clark, said: “Armed Forces Day provides the perfect opportunity for us to take a moment to acknowledge their dedication and commitment.

“We remember the sacrifices they have made over many generations, and will continue to make up to the present day.

"We understand the impact this has on themselves, their families, loved ones and friends.

“We hope that by bringing support services together on a single page on the council’s website, we can make it as simple as possible to access a host of local support services for veterans.”

As well as the offer of council support, the website also signposts veterans to other organisations which can offer help and advice.

These include Veterans UK, a consortium of organisations and armed forces charities, including The Royal British Legion, SSAFA – the Armed Forces charity, Poppy Scotland, Combat Stress and Connect Assist, the Royal British Legion, which helps members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, reservists, veterans and their families all year round, and Forces In The Community, a Nottingham-based charity committed to supporting ex-service personnel through employment guidance, housing advice, mental health support and provides a supportive environment in which to develop.

Nottingham City Council has a proud history of support for the armed forces and, along with Nottinghamshire County Council, the authority became one of the first to sign an Armed Forces Covenant pledging practical help for military communities.

This week, Coun Campbell-Clark, who is the council’s armed forces champion, joined Coun David Trimble, Lord Mayor of Nottingham at a flag-raising ceremony at County Hall to mark Armed Forces Day.