Bulwell dad's pride in son's improvement after taking part in police project

A Bulwell dad has spoken of the improvement he has seen in his son after he took part in a pioneering project aimed at promoting youth voices.

Tawanda Jamhare, whose son Denzel is a year nine student at Bulwell Academy, said: “I’ve seen a great improvement in Denzel, both in his behaviour and his involvement in things that are happening in the community.”

Denzel joined students from Farnborough and Bulwell Academies in embracing the Youth Listening Project, which was designed to connect with local young people to hear directly from them about how crime and anti-social behaviour impact their daily lives.

The project has given young people a platform to share their voices, strengthen relationships with police, and contribute to meaningful changes in their communities.

Angela Kandola, deputy Nottinghamshire Police & Crime Comissioner, with Bulwell children who took part in the project. Photo: Submitted

Tawanda continued: “His awareness has improved and there is a big difference in the conversations we are having when it comes to subjects like drug abuse and street crime.

“As well as focusing on his school work, he is able to take note of what is going on around him, and that gives me great pride knowing that if he’s got the eyes and ears to spot what’s happening in the community, the future is good for him.

“I hope he is going to use what he has learnt and continue being a leader, while guarding himself against unnecessary distractions and being somebody who is useful in the community.”

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire has invested £333,000 in Nottingham City as part of the final round of Safer Streets projects and the Youth Listening Project reflects Nottinghamshire PCC Gary Godden’s (Lab) commitment to working in partnership with schools, the Violence Reduction Partnership, and Nottingham Trent University (NTU) to deliver safer streets and more inclusive communities.

Angela Kandola, deputy PCC, said: “The participation and feedback we have received from the young people involved in this project has been outstanding and will contribute to creating safer streets and public spaces in the Bulwell and Clifton areas.

“This innovative project has proven to be a fantastic way to work closely with young people over a sustained period to really understand the issues that they encounter and how we can address those issues as part of one team working for a common goal – to make Nottinghamshire a safe and enjoyable place for everyone.

“All of the feedback received is really valuable to the partners working in these areas and we will be taking this forward to come up with solutions based on the information people have given us.”

The Youth Leaders project involved NTU working closely with young people, youth workers, and parents/carers in various settings such as schools, youth clubs, and community centres.

The aim was to speak with hundreds of individuals from Clifton and Bulwell to understand their perspectives on local safety issues.

This information then helped identify key areas that needed attention and how resources could best be used to make these neighbourhoods safer.

Insp Paul Ferguson of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Young people are the leaders of the future and by giving them a voice now, we are giving them a sense of pride in their communities which encourages them to make better choices.

“I would like to thank all the students involved for their enthusiasm and hard work throughout.”