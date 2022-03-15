Bulwell entertainment group donates £1,000 of products to Ukraine appeal

Working with the community around both Skegness Pier and the Fantasy Island theme park in Ingoldmells, both of which are owned by the Mellors Group, the products donated by the company helped to fill a lorry which was expected to cross through towns in the area, before arriving in Poland to deliver the items to the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have fled the conflict in their homeland.

Posting on the company’s website, Dave Charles, collection organiser, said: “Having decided as a family to try and help in the Ukraine appeal, we decided to organise a collection point at the family business, the Seafood Café in Skegness.

“The plan was to collect as many donations as possible over the weekend.

Mellors Group from Bulwell has sent £1,000 of vital toiletries to help Ukranian refugees in Poland

“However the word spread rapidly on social media and by midday on the Saturday we had donations filling five large vans.

“The generosity of the people was simply astounding.”

James Mellors, operations director at Mellors Group, added: “We’re absolutely devastated to hear about the tragedies which are occurring in the Ukraine.

"As a business we focus on bringing smiles and laughter to families across the country, so this is absolutely heart breaking to hear.

“It’s great to see people of all ages around the area coming together to help.